Man charged with murder of NC victim in most recent Rock Hill homicide from weekend

A Rock Hill man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a North Carolina man. The death was one of two York County killings within minutes over the weekend, officials said.

Jarod Nelson, 24, was arrested Wednesday night, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department. Nelson is accused of shooting Harterius Massey, of Winston-Salem, N.C. several times around 11:45 p.m. Feb. 19, Chavis said. The shooting happened in the driveway of a Rich Street home south of downtown Rock Hill.

Massey, 29, died Feb. 20 at a Charlotte hospital, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said.

Police did not release any details about the investigation or what the relationship was between the suspect and the victim.

“Detectives have made an arrest in the case but the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting remains ongoing,” Chavis said Thursday.

A conviction for murder carries 30 years to life under South Carolina law.

Nelson was denied bond Thursday in Rock Hill Municipal Court. He will be transported to the York County jail at the Moss Justice Center in York pending trial, court officials said.

The shooting of Massey came just minutes after a Lancaster man was shot and killed outside a York County gas station Feb. 19. An arrest of a Fort Mill man was made Wednesday in that incident.

Chavis and Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department said the two homicides that happened within minutes of each other are not connected.

Massey’s death is the fourth homicide in Rock Hill in 2021, according to Rock Hill Police Department statistics.