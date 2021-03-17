A new restaurant will move into the old White Horse space at Rock Hill sports center

White Horse Restaurant and Bar in Knowledge Park in downtown Rock Hill closed its doors permanently Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. tkimball@heraldonline.com

A new restaurant will move into the former White Horse space at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center this summer.

Old Town Kitchen & Cocktails will fill the space in the Lowenstein Building, at 300 Technology Way suite 203. White Horse moved into the space in early 2019 after more than 40 years in business in Rock Hill. The restaurant closed in October 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Old Town Kitchen is a concept from the same team behind The Goodyear House in the NoDa area of Charlotte. Chef Chris Coleman and manager Sean Potter are involved with both restaurants.

A new website for Old Town Kitchen states it will offer sandwiches, salads, meat-and-two plates and a locally sourced seasonal menu. It mentions 16 taps of regional beer plus wine and cocktail options.

The Lowenstein Building and 1939 Building are 225,000 square feet of space in University Center at Knowledge Park, the 23-acre site formerly home to the Rock Hill Printing & Finishing Company. Redevelopment includes the large city-owned sports arena along with office, restaurant, retail and other uses.

Immediate attempts to obtain comment from the restaurant team were unsuccessful. Check back for more.