Suspect in Rock Hill murder caught in Kansas, the second man charged in NC man’s death

A suspect wanted for murder in the February Rock Hill shooting death of a North Carolina man has been captured in rural Kansas, officials said.

Brendon Robert Meyers, 24 of Rock Hill, was caught by federal agents and Kansas State Police late Tuesday in Ellis County, Kansas. Ellis County is west of Kansas City and northwest of Wichita.

Homeland Security agents, US. Marshals, and Kansas State Police troopers found Meyers and took him into custody, said Lt, Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Meyers faces pending arrest warrants for murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and conspiracy in the Feb. 19 shooting death of Harterius Massey, 29, of Winston-Salem, N.C. Massey was in Rock Hill visiting family when he was shot while standing in a driveway on Rich Street, police said.

Details about why Meyers was in Kansas have not been released. Extradition of Meyers is pending.

Meyers is the second suspect charged with murder and conspiracy in the Massey shooting death. Jarod Nelson, 24, was taken into custody in Rock Hill on Feb. 24. Nelson is charged with murder and criminal conspiracy. He is in the York County jail held without bail.

Both Meyers and Nelson face 30 years in prison to life if convicted of murder, under South Carolina law.