Child missing from Arizona may have been seen in Rock Hill, police say

Teraji Dillard National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Web site.
Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill police are investigating after a child reported missing in Arizona may have been seen in South Carolina.

Teraji Dillard, 3, was reported missing Oct. 4 from Glendale, Arizona, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

There was a possible sighting in February in Rock Hill, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children told Rock Hill police.

Dillard’s siblings, Marcos and Claudia Huerta, ages 15 and 17, were also reported missing, Chavis said. The tip about a possible sighting in Rock Hill was only about Dillard, Chavis said.

The national center is a nonprofit with a mission to find missing children, reduces child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization by working with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement and the public.

The center also works with the S.C. Attorney General’s Office and local law enforcement agencies as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children task force, according to the task force website.

Anyone with information should call the national center at 1-800-843-5678.

Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
