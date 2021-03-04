Latest News

Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce fined $5,000 for dangerous trip on Red Wings’ Robby Fabbri

Carolina Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce (22) and Alex Nedeljkovic (39) defend against Detroit Red Wings’ Vladislav Namestnikov (92) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, March 4, 2021. AP Photo/Chris Seward)
The Carolina Hurricanes incurred their second player fine in two days Thursday night when defenseman Brett Pesce was fined $5,000 for a trip against Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri.

Pesce’s trip, which the league deemed dangerous, came Thursday in the second period of the Canes’ 5-2 win over the Red Wings at PNC Arena. Pesce was assessed a minor penalty.

Pesce’s fine was announced after the game by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Canes forward Nino Niederreiter on Wednesday was handed a $5,000 fine, the maximum allowed under the collective bargaining agreement, for a hit on Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros in Tuesday’s game.

