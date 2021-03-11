‘Loved Fort Mill’: Legendary former Mayor Charles Powers, who served 25 years, has died

Charles “Charlie” Powers, the legendary former mayor of Fort Mill who survived being shot by a serial shooter in 2008, has died.

Powers died in Charlotte Thursday, said Sabrina Gast, York County Coroner. He was believed to be 81.

Powers, a Fort Mill native, was mayor of Fort Mill from 1992 to 2007. He was known his whole life as a proponent for a better Fort Mill for all people.

Powers was an icon in the community whose service to the town launched it from what was a small, sleepy suburb of Rock Hill and Charlotte into a vibrant economic, cultural and social home. He was as likely to grab a shovel at a street project as he was to talk at a council meeting, his longtime friends said.

Even after he was defeated in 2007 in his last run for mayor, Powers was a cheerleader for Fort Mill. He worked closely with Danny Funderburke who defeated Powers in 2007, and current Mayor Guynn Savage.

Fort Mill Mayor Guynn Savage, middle, is flanked by former mayors Danny Funderburk, left, and Charlie Powers, after her swearing-in in 2016. Compared to other S.C. municipalities, Fort Mill ranks toward the bottom in candidate filings and voter turnout. Fort Mill Times file photo

“Mayor Powers was the epitome of a public servant,” said S.C. Rep. Gary Simrill, R-York County. “He cherished his native Fort Mill and her people, always promoting, always cheering, always fighting for his town.”

Powers survived being shot in the face in 2008 at a Fort Mill store. The shooter, Phillip Watts, shot several people at stores in York County before he was caught and convicted. Watts is serving consecutive life terms in a South Carolina prison.

When Watts shot Powers, Powers had held the door open for Watts to allow him entry.

“How ya doin’?” Powers called out.

Then Watts, who had just robbed the store, shot Powers through the cheek.

In 2018, 10 years after the shooting, Powers said he never forgot being shot but didn’t dwell on negatives in life.

“You got to try and get over it,” Powers said in 2018.

Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit Solicitor, prosecuted Watts.

“I never talked to Charlie when he wasn’t in the middle of helping somebody or about to help somebody,” Brackett said. “He held the door for Phillip Watts before he was shot. Even after being victimized by Phillip Watts, it did not change his fundamental outlook on life. He always found the best in people. Charlie Powers was a gentleman to his core.”

Powers cared deeply about the community showing love for each other.

“Charles Powers was small in stature but huge in heart for this community and our office,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “Nobody ever said no to Charlie Powers. He leaves a void in our hearts and will be greatly missed.”

