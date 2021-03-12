‘She was trying to get out’: Woman dead in Lancaster SC house fire

An elderly woman was found dead in a home after a Lancaster County house fire Friday morning, officials said.

The woman was deceased when firefighters found her despite attempts by a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who was first on the scene at Potter Road, to save her, said Darren Player, Lancaster County Fire & Rescue director.

“The victim was found inside near an exterior door,” Player said. “It appears she was trying to get out but was not able to.”

The fire was reported around 2:10 a.m. in the 200 block of South Potter Road near S.C. 9 east of Lancaster, said Player and Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Doug Barfield.

A neighbor had called 911 to report the fire, officials said. The deputy who was first on the scene was told a person might be inside.

Firefighters found the woman inside the house, Player said said. She was the only occupant of the home, Player said.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese has not yet identified the victim.

Because the fire has a fatality, it is being investigated by the Lancaster County Fire Marshal’s office, sheriff’s office, and South Carolina state agents from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Officials remained on scene Friday continuing the investigation.

No cause or origin of the fire has yet been determined, Player said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.