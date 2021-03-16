Traffic alert: Box truck hydroplanes, flips on U.S. 21 in Fort Mill; lane blocked

Traffic is slowed in both directions on U.S. 21 in Fort Mill after a box truck hydroplaned and overturned, officials said.

The truck was on its side along U.S. 21 north of S.C. 160. Firefighters and Fort Mill Police Department officers are on scene.

The northbound lane remains open but the southbound lane is blocked, said Fort Mill police Maj. Bryan Zachary.

No injuries were reported when the truck flipped on its side after it hydroplaned, Zachary said. No other vehicles were involved, Zachary said.

Traffic was backed up past Coltharp Road on the southbound side of the highway. It remains unclear how long the southbound lane will be blocked.

U.S. 21 is one of the main routes for traffic between Rock Hill and Fort Mill and the Carowinds area near the North Carolina state line where U.S. 21 joins with Interstate 77.

Check back for updates on this developing story.