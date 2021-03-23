Someone bought a Rock Hill lottery ticket that’s now good for $25K a year — for life

A Rock Hill lottery ticket has won someone $25,000 a year for the rest of his or her life.

The South Carolina Education Lottery announced Tuesday yet another winner in the Lucky for Life game. Earlier this month a Fort Mill ticket hit for the same prize.

The Rock Hill ticket was sold at York Mart, at 597 S. Anderson Road. As of Tuesday morning a winner hadn’t come forward for Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers are 3, 5, 24, 31 and 45, with Lucky Ball 1. The Rock Hill winner matched those first five numbers.

The winner can decide between $25,000 a year for the rest of his or her life, with a guaranteed minimum of 20 years, or take a one-time payout of $390,000.

The education lottery asks players who bought tickets in Rock Hill to check them, and for the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place until time to come claim the prize. Players have 180 days from a drawing to claim prizes.

There are 9,000 players in South Carolina who won Lucky for Life prizes in the drawing Monday, from $3 to $25,000 a year.

Odds of winning the $25,000 for life prize are 1 in 1,813,028. For details on how to claim prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.