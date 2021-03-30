Latest News

A Chester man hid his state record lottery winner in an encyclopedia. Then cashed in.

Chester

A Chester man hid a $2 million winning lottery ticket in an encyclopedia, lottery officials say. Then he cashed in.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Chester man is the first player in state history to win $2 million on a scratch-off. It’s the largest ever top prize offered by the state lottery.

The man told lottery officials he kept the $2 million winning Colossal Cash ticket in an encyclopedia for safe keeping a couple of days before taking it to Columbia to cash it, according to a release from the lottery.

“It hasn’t really sunk in,” the man said, per the release Tuesday. “I haven’t slept much either.”

Odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 2.64 million. Two more top prizes remain.

Kushi Food Mart in Chester sold the ticket. The store received a $20,000 commission.

The win continues a recent run of luck in the tri-county area. This month two separate wins, one in Fort Mill and another in Rock Hill, won players $25,000 per year for life in another lottery contest.

