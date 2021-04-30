Here’s what’s new at Ebenezer Park after a $4.6 million upgrade to Lake Wylie’s beach

York County is ready for a day at the beach.

After several years of planning and construction, Ebenezer Park in Rock Hill is ready for its grand reopening. A ribbon cutting, live music and entertainment come 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The 26-acre park at 4490 Boatshore Road recently underwent a $4.6 million renovation. The public swimming area was dredged and enlarged, and bound by the most noticeable change — a 10,000-square-foot semicircle pier with swings and picnic tables.

“The hype is all about the pier,” said Pat Morrison, park superintendent.

There are new boat slips, and a new canoe/kayak launch. A multipurpose building is in place for concerts, movies or other events, including rentals. There’s full court basketball, beach volleyball and cornhole. There’s also fishing allowed from the deeper water end of the pier, something guests couldn’t do in shallower times ahead of renovation.

Morrison said the newly dredged swim area tops out at about six or seven feet deep, a couple of feet deeper than in the past. It extends maybe 25 yards farther into the lake than pre-renovation, yet has plenty of protection from Lake Wylie’s extensive boat traffic from the pier structures.

“Many of our complaints over the years had to do with, the beach wasn’t big enough,” Morrison said. “We didn’t have a real sandy beach.”

The beach may not yet allow swimming by the event Saturday, Morrison said, but it will be allowed soon and through the summer.

Duke Energy federal hydroelectric relicensing the past decade includes more beach public areas, while projects like Catawba Park in Tega Cay and Riverbend Park in York County promise more Lake Wylie or Catawba River access.

Traditionally, though, Ebenezer Park has been the lone public swim beach on Lake Wylie. There’s a beach at Windjammer Park in Tega Cay, but parking there has been limited to city residents (non-residents now can buy a $100 parking pass for one calendar year).

“More access on the lake would be very good,” Morrison said, “but we’re glad we’re able to provide it.”

Ebenzer Park was established in 1988. York County Council chairwoman Christi Cox said her time at Ebenezer dates back to when her father brought her there to play in the sand, and to test the lake-worthiness of wooden boats he’d made. Ebenezer is a place for families to camp, fish, swim and spend time together, Cox said.

“Many memories were made here,” she said. “And thankfully with the renovations that we’ve done, even more memories can be made.”

A master plan for the project was approved in 2017. The county paid for the work through hospitality tax funds, a charge on prepared food and drink in unincorporated areas.

Morrison, at the park nearly 27 years, said people who only knew the park prior to renovation likely would be shocked to see it now.

Sheila Jones is a five-year Rock Hill resident. So she’s seen the park prior to and now after upgrades.

“It’s beautiful,” she said. “It’s always been a beautiful spot, but with the swings and the promenades and the beach and all, you can see the upgrades.”

The changes definitely make Jones more likely to visit, she said. The most noticeable change is the pier area with swings.

“We weren’t able to come this far out into the water,” Jones said. “Now you can see the Jet Skis and the boats and all.”

Donna Bannon just moved to Rock Hill. Already she’s brought her young children, who love the new pier. The beach isn’t bad either.

“The kids love playing in the sand,” Bannon said. “They’ve gotten their feet wet but it hasn’t been warm enough to actually swim yet.”

Bannon said she grew in places with more water access, and sees a gem in Ebenezer Park. She wishes there were more similar options on Lake Wylie.

“There should be beach access available to everybody, because not everybody has a boat,” she said.

Her family lives close to Ebenezer. Bannon said they plan come often.

“It doesn’t make sense not to come here a bunch,” she said.

Because of the unique to the lake swim beach, Morrison said people from Charlotte and Gastonia, N.C. are routine visitors. So are people from Great Falls to the south. The 66 camp sites at Ebenezer bring people from all areas. Then there’s the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept people inside so long Morrison sees a strong desire for people to return to the outdoors.

“It has pushed people to parks,” he said. “That gets to normalcy to life right now.”

In recent weeks since construction wrapped up at Ebenezer, about 1,000 vehicles have come in on a Sunday, Morrison said. The renovations and the work of his staff should help more people come and build up fond recollections, the way Cox has.

“It’s important that people come out and enjoy making those memories,” Morrison said.