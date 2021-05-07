Traffic update: Backups amid construction on York County I-77 bridge. What to know now.

Traffic is already slowed and backing up on Interstate 77 in York County at the bridge over the Catawba River which will be under construction for the next 17 days.

No collisions or wrecks have been reported, troopers said.

Slowdowns have been reported by S.C. Highway Patrol troopers and York County Sheriff’s Office deputies in both directions as the southbound bridge is prepared to be closed through late May. By later Friday all southbound traffic will be re-routed onto the northbound bridge. The southbound bridge will be closed for 17 days, according to the S.C. Department of Transportation.

Master Trooper Gary Miller of the highway patrol reported backups began as the morning commute started before 7 a.m.

Traffic is starting to back up on I-77 at the Catawba River Bridge seek an alternate route and allow extra travel time, traffic is moving but slow! pic.twitter.com/MTHXx8EzDX — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) May 7, 2021

Police urge drivers to seek alternate routes such as U.S. 21, S.C. 49, and U.S. 521 in Lancaster County.

Message boards on the interstate show expected travel times. The state also has a 511 system for alerts and real time data on road conditions, including traffic cameras.

A new camera just for the bridge was added for drivers to see actual traffic in real time.

Slow going already, with 16 days to go

Sheriff’s deputies said the work zone in both directions has slow traffic as workers from DOT move barriers that will force southbound drivers onto the northbound bridge that will be shared by motorists traveling in both directions.

“Still slow going northbound at 7:00 AM on I-77 at the Catawba Bridge work zone,” said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

TRAFFIC: Still slow going northbound at 7:00 AM on I-77 at the Catawba Bridge work zone. Less than 12-hours in south traffic is still moving until workers set the barriers for the lane shift over to the north side. #Traffic #77BridgeProject #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/orKqLbNnfj — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) May 7, 2021

More than 120,000 vehicles normally use the bridge each weekday, DOT says. I-77 is the main route for commercial and personal travel between Charlotte and Columbia.

Traffic backups were already reported Friday morning on Cherry Road south of the bridge to south of the intersection of Celanese Road, Faris said. Cherry Road is U.S. 21 north of Celanese Road.

TRAFFIC: The Hwy 21 & Cherry Road detour is backed up as well this morning. Cherry Road is backed up to Plaza Blvd. It is slow going please take your time and be courteous two other drivers. #Traffic #77BridgeProject #YCSONews ￼ pic.twitter.com/CqOPSrVIPi — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) May 7, 2021

“It is pretty rough going,” Faris said around 8 a.m.

U.S. 21 is the main detour. The U.S. 21 bridge carries traffic north and south for connection to I-77 in Fort Mill and northern York County near Charlotte.

Delays expected, drivers urged to seek alternate routes

Troopers, deputies, and officers from the Rock Hill Police Department and Fort Mill Police Department are working with S.C. DOT to monitor speeds and handle safety.

Traffic delays are expected daily, with the worst delays during the morning and afternoon commutes.

Check back with heraldonline.com for updates on this story as it develops today and over the next 1three weeks during construction.