Morning traffic: Wreck reported on alternate route near Rock Hill I-77 bridge work

The morning rush on I-77 started smooth Tuesday morning, though there were backups and delays on alternate routes.

Work is being done on the I-77 bridge between Rock Hill and Fort Mill. Four southbound lanes are closed for bridge deck replacement. Two lanes of traffic each way are combined into what normally would be the four northbound lanes. The project runs through May 24.

At 6 a.m. Tuesday, traffic flowed slower but steady (the speed limit is 45 mph during construction) near the bridge and surrounding interchanges.

The bigger backup came on the U.S. 21 bridge, the main detour. On ramps nearest and toward the I-77 bridge are closed, so traffic that typically uses the busy Cherry and Celanese roads exits to head north now have to travel up Cherry toward Sutton Road in Fort Mill.

South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed backups on the U.S. 21 bridge Tuesday morning, but traffic appeared to thin out before it reached The Peach Stand in Fort Mill. By 7 a.m., the left northbound lane had traffic stopped for the entire length of the bridge.

SCDOT did report one area traffic problem early Tuesday. Just a little before 6 a.m., South Carolina Highway Patrol reported the traffic signal was out at Harrisburg and Barberville roads in Indian Land. Barberville is one of several southern detour options around the I-77 work, through Lancaster County.

At 6:21 a.m. highway patrol reported a non-injury wreck on U.S. 521, another alternate route to avoid construction. The incident happened at U.S. 521 and Rebound Road.

As of 7:30 a.m., both the traffic signal and wreck were still listed as active incidents. The wreck was cleared shortly after.

Demolition continues on the I-77 bridge surface itself, while crews began pouring concrete Monday for the new surface.

