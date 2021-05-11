Latest News
Rock Hill police say a woman died after she was shot in the head late Monday night
Rock Hill police are looking for information on a shooting Monday night that left a woman dead.
Officers responded at 11:27 p.m. to Hagins Street, near Moore Street. Officers learned the shooting victim was taken to a nearby residence on Hagins Street.
According to the police department, officers arrived to find a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her head. EMS transported the woman to Piedmont Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Rock Hill police, criminal investigations division, forensic services and K-9 responded. The incident is listed as a homicide. The investigation continues. Police ask that anyone with information on the shooting call 803-329-7293.
Check back for more.
Comments