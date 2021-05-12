Wednesday morning traffic: Rain dampens Rock Hill-to-Charlotte trip at I-77 bridge

The first rainy commute during bridge work on I-77 in York County showed heavy traffic on both the interstate and an alternate route, according to officials and traffic cameras.

The interstate bridge is at half capacity as two lanes of traffic on the northbound bridge are running north, and two lanes are running south as the southbound bridge is repaired. Detours started May 7.

S.C. Department of Transportation cameras set up near the bridge, and south and north of it, showed heavy traffic around 8 a.m Monday on I-77 over the river.

Traffic seemed to be moving on I-77, according to the camera feeds.

However, traffic was heavy and backed up on U.S. 21 north, which is the main alternate route over the Catawba River through Fort Mill where it allows access to I-77 at several points near the North Carolina state line, cameras show.

The S.C. Highway Patrol Web site did not show any incidents on I-77 or U.S. 21 Monday morning as of 7 a.m.

Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office, said no problems have been reported Wednesday morning amid the light rain.

Wet weather is possible through much of the day in York County, according to the National Weather Service.

Afternoon volume for the drive south from Charlotte through Fort Mill and Rock Hill has been heaviest with slowdown of at least three miles between the state line and the bridge, cameras have showed.

The lane closures run through May 24, DOT officials said.

Check heraldonline.com for updates on traffic through the length of the bridge project.