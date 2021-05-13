Morning traffic update: Cars and work crews keep moving through rain and shine

The morning rush began quietly on I-77 as work continues, despite the weather.

At 6 a.m. traffic on and near the interstate flowed. It’s slower than usual given bridge work that still has more than a week to go, but moving. The I-77 bridge between Rock Hill and Fort Mill is down to half capacity as South Carolina Department of Transportation crews closed the southbound lanes for deck replacement.

The project began May 6. It will be done May 24.

The interstate and U.S. 21, the main project detour, were mostly clear early Thursday morning.

▪ At 6:06 a.m. a non-injury wreck was reported at Starlight and Farm House drives in Fort Mill. The Regent Park location is about halfway between Regent and Springfield parkways.

▪ At 6:24 a.m., there was a non-injury wreck at S.C. 9 and Pinewood Road in Chester County.

▪ There was an injury wreck reported at the Three Points intersection in Lake Wylie, at S.C. 55 and 49. That wreck was reported at 6:26 a.m.

▪ Another non-injury hit-and-run was reported at 6:34 a.m. at Darby and Henry roads in Chester County. In Lancaster, a wreck was reported at 6:50 a.m. at Grace and Locustwood avenues.

▪ West of Rock Hill, a 7:01 a.m. non-injury wreck was reported on Meadow Lakes Road near McConnells Highway.

▪ At 7:18 a.m. a non-injury wreck was reported at Neill Road near Monroe Highway in Lancaster County.

Areas nearest the interstate, though, remained open.

It isn’t just traffic that kept flowing Thursday. Work continued too, even through a rainy Wednesday. Rainy weather often delays road construction projects, but shouldn’t stop this one.

U.S. Geological Survey rain gauges on Thursday morning show parts of York County got between a quarter and half inch of rain the past 24 hours. Rain was steady Wednesday, including at the bridge site. Traffic cameras showed crews out working through the weather, something SCDOT anticipated with the project.

“Work is progressing steadily in the rain,” said spokesperson Pete Poore. “No delays.”

The agency said prior to construction rain wouldn’t be a problem, since demolition can continue through it and curing blankets can be used for the new concrete. Written into the construction contract is a $10,000 per hour penalty if the project runs past the May 24 completion date, which agency leaders say won’t happen.

On Wednesday evening SCDOT posted that only about 100 feet of the old bridge deck remains — the bridge is more than 1,000 feet long — and that demolition should be complete on Thursday.

Bridge deck demolition continues on the southbound side of the 1-77 Catawba River Bridge in York County on May 12, 2021.



Roughly 100 feet of the 1075-foot-long old bridge deck remains. pic.twitter.com/UZ9k5CcQ5Z — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) May 12, 2021

The agency noted the project thus far is ahead of schedule.

Demolition work on the deck is anticipated to finish up by Thursday afternoon.



Concrete pouring has already begun on the northern side of the bridge.



The demolition and the project as a whole are ahead of schedule. pic.twitter.com/VbBhb659hA — SCDOT (@SCDOTPress) May 12, 2021

