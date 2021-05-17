Motorcycle passenger killed in 5-vehicle crash in York County near Rock Hill

A motorcycle passenger was killed Sunday in a five-vehicle crash near Rock Hill, officials said.

The collision involving three motorcycles, a truck and a car happened around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of Galleria Boulevard and Anderson Road close to Interstate 77 just outside the Rock Hill city limits, said Master Trooper Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The first four vehicles were stopped at a traffic light at Galleria Boulevard and Anderson Road when a fifth vehicle struck the fourth vehicle in the back, Miller said.

The vehicles in front of the fourth vehicle were then involved in the collision in a chain reaction, Miller said.

The fourth vehicle was one of the motorcycles carrying the passenger who died, Miller said.

Police, fire, and other emergency responders went to the scene, officials said.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the person who died.

The wreck remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the S.C. Department of Public Safety Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation (MAIT) team.

The fatality is the 18th on a highway in York County in 2021, according to statistics from the S.C. Department of Public Safety.

Check back for updates on this story.