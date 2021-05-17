Monday morning traffic: Volume high but moving at York County I-77 bridge work site

Traffic was heavy but flowing during the Monday morning rush hour commute toward Charlotte from Rock Hill as the second full week of work on the Interstate 77 bridge began.

S.C. Department of Transportation cameras set up at the Catawba River bridge and on alternate route U.S. 21 showed heavy traffic around 8 a.m. Monday on both I-77 and U.S. 21 bridges over the river.

The main alternate route, U.S. 21, showed heavy volume from Cherry Road in Rock Hill over the bridge leading to Fort Mill where drivers have access to return to I-77 north at Exits 83, 85, 88, and 90.

The S.C. Highway Patrol Web site did not show any incidents Monday morning near the bridge. An incident near mile marker 89 north of Fort Mill in the northbound lanes was cleared before 7 a.m.

Backups are expected through the next two weeks near the I-77 bridge, especially during rush hours in the morning and afternoon.

The southbound lanes bridge deck is being replaced. Southbound I-77 traffic has been detoured onto the northbound bridge.

The southbound lane closure runs through May 24, DOT officials said.

Check heraldonline.com for updates on traffic through the length of the bridge project.