NC Commerce Department releases documents showing how it got Apple to come to RTP

The N.C. Department of Commerce released hundreds of pages of documents Tuesday that describe in detail the economic incentive package that persuaded Apple to establish a campus in Research Triangle Park and expand its data center in Catawba County.

For more than two years, The News & Observer and other media outlets have sought records related to the state’s recruitment of Apple. Officials from the governor’s office and the Commerce Department repeatedly declined, saying that the wooing of Apple remained an “open” project.

North Carolina was recruiting Apple in early 2018. At the time, the state offered an incentive package worth $762 million in hopes of landing 5,000 jobs, a new $500 million Wake County campus and $1.5 billion in capital spending at Apple’s existing data center in Catawba County.

Apple announced that it would expand in Austin, Texas, but North Carolina recruiters didn’t give up.

This year, they offered the company a jobs grant worth $845.8 million over 39 years. In April, Apple said it would invest $1 billion in North Carolina over 10 years, including $552 million to establish a campus in RTP where it will create at least 3,000 jobs. The company says it will spend another $448 million expanding its data center in Catawba County but not create new jobs there.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican leaders of the General Assembly together announced Apple’s decision outside the Executive Mansion. The state’s incentives come to about $310,000 for each job the company plans to create, starting in 2023, according to the documents.

The effort to persuade Apple to come to the Triangle had a code name: Project Bear.

The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, a nonprofit public-private organization that recruits companies for the state under contract with the Commerce Department, also released hundreds of pages of documents about the Apple deal on Tuesday.

Apple may have considered bringing as many as 10,000 jobs to North Carolina in early 2018, according to an email from Garrett Wyckoff, the partnership’s senior manager for business recruitment. By March of that year, the company had reduced the number to 5,000, according to an email from an attorney representing the company.

“Apple Inc. is hoping to announce a new campus in the United States by June 1, 2018,” according to a memo the attorney sent to recruiters. “Apple is considering North Carolina as a potential site for the new campus. The company would commit to creating jobs for a minimum of 5,000 R&D and Operations workers and would make a minimum investment of at least $2 billion throughout the State of North Carolina over a 10-year period.”

A memo Wyckoff wrote in April said Apple was also considering expanding at its existing campuses in Austin and Cupertino, California. In December 2018, Apple announced it would build a $1 billion facility in North Austin, Texas. An email indicates that the state Commerce Department learned of the decision from Reuters news service.

