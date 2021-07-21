Person shot between Lake Wylie and Clover; York County deputies seek suspect

York County (SC) Sheriff’s Department

York County deputies are seeking a suspect after a person was shot in a subdivision near Lake Wylie, officials said.

The shooting happened before 8 a.m. on Eskridge Terrace in the Mill Creek Falls Subdivision, according to a statement from Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect is 5-feet-8 inches tall, and 140 pounds, deputies said in a statement.

CLOVER/LAKE WYLIE: Shooting Investigation, increased police presence. The YCSO is searching for a shooting subject from 2107 Eskridge Ter. Clover, SC in the Mill Creek Falls subdivision. He’s a 56-year-old white male 5’8” tall & 140 lbs.

If you see this person call 911 #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/TwejTFncny — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) July 21, 2021

There is a large police presence in the area southwest of the North Carolina state line as police search for the suspect.

Deputies put out an alert about the increased number of deputies and other police and emergency responders to area residents through Twitter and Facebook social media.

Check back for updates on this developing story.