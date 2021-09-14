Child dies after being hit by car in Lancaster, SC parking lot, police say

A 1-year-old child has died after being hit by a car in a Lancaster parking lot Monday night, officials said.

The child has not been identified by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Frank L. Roddey Homes on Arch Street, the Lancaster Police Department said in a written statement.

Witnesses told police the child walked in front of the vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot, police said. Lancaster County EMS responded and treated the child.

The child died later at Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster hospital, officials said.

Afternoon Observer Everything you need to know about the day's news in Charlotte, direct to your inbox Monday-Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese told The Herald Tuesday the child who died was a girl. No other information has been released.

As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed, Lancaster police spokesperson Kayla Vaughan told The Herald in a phone interview.

The death remains under investigation by the Lancaster police and the coroner’s office, Vaughn said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.