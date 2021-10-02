Duke football: What we learned from the loss at UNC

Duke saw its three-game winning streak end and it’s losing streak to rival North Carolina continue in Saturday’s 38-7 Tar Heels win at Kenan Stadium.

Duke had won three consecutive games in the series from 2016-18 but UNC has now won the last three games.

Saturday’s game, the ACC opener for Duke (3-2, 0-1 ACC) saw the Blue Devils score their fewest points of the season as its offense became bogged down at key points.

Here’s what we learned about the Blue Devils from the UNC game:

Duke needs more playmakers

While running back Mataeo Durant had another solid day with 114 yards on 19 carries, the Blue Devils didn’t get enough help elsewhere on offense.

Yes wide receiver Jalon Calhoun turned in a big play, catching a pass from quarterback Gunnar Holmberg over the middle and turning it into an 80-yard touchdown play in the third quarter. But Holmberg completed just 17 of 24 passes for 184 yards, meaning Duke gained just 6.5 yards per pass outside of the 80-yard touchdown play.

That’s a big reason why Duke converted a measly 2 of 15 third downs while also going 1 for 2 on fourth down. That’s 3 of 17 on those crucial plays.

Wide receiver Jake Bobo, coming off back-to-back games with 100 yards or more, gained only 45 yards on six receptions.

Blue Devils can’t afford mistakes

Duke turned the ball over twice and, while that’s an improvement from last year when the Blue Devils averaged nearly four turnovers per game, that’s still creates too much to overcome.

That’s especially true when one of the turnovers, Holmberg’s second-quarter fumble when the ball was batted out of his hand while he attempted to throw, resulted in a touchdown when UNC’s Trey Morrison returned it 63 yards for the score.

In addition to those mistakes, Duke was penalized seven more times, costing it 55 yards. The Blue Devils entered the game averaging seven penalties per game, which is 13th among the ACC’s 14 teams. Only Syracuse, with 8.3 penalties per game, was worse.

Two of the penalties occurred on critical third-down plays near midfield, costing Duke’s offense a chance to sustain a drive.

One was a false start on guard Jacob Monk in the first quarter when the game was scoreless. The other came in the fourth quarter, with the score 24-7, when the entire offensive line except for center Jack Wohlabaugh moved when Wohlabaugh didn’t snap the ball.

Duke’s defensive line showed bite

Though the score wound up lopsided, it shouldn’t take away from the work the Blue Devils young defensive line put in as a whole.

The Blue Devils sacked UNC quarterback Sam Howell five times, which matched Duke’s sack total for the entire season prior to Saturday.

Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter logged 1.5 sacks, while fellow defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles added a sack. So, too, did defensive end Ben Frye. Defensive tackle Caleb Oppan had half a sack as he shared one with Carter.

Though he didn’t record a sack, RJ Oben had three quarterback pressures.

That could be a good sign for the rest of the season as these guys up front are starting to generate a pass rush.