1 dead, multiple people injured in SC Waffle House shooting

One person is dead and several others are injured after a Sunday morning shooting at a Waffle House.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred at the diner off of Interstate 20 near Bishopville, according to WIS TV.

One man was shot and killed outside the Waffle House, while four other people were injured by the gunfire — three patrons inside the restaurant plus a Waffle House employee, according to WLTX. The deceased had not been identified Sunday, and the condition of the other shooting victims was unclear.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Sunday. Investigators are looking for a small, light-colored sedan believed to have been involved in the shooting, according to TV reports.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon told WLTX the shooting is believed to be limited to the area around the Waffle House near interstate mile marker 116, and no other shooting incidents have been reported Sunday.

Agents from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division are assisting in the investigation.

Bristow Marchant
