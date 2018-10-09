Fall pumpkin curry soup offers spice, comfort

The calendar shows fall has arrived – the thermometer seems to have very different ideas. With temperatures holding well above normal, it seems very much summer outside.
That’s nothing new in the South where many jokingly refer to the seasonal fluctuations as “summer” and “Christmas.” Even so, most enjoy a taste of the light crispness of autumn.
While controlling the weather may not be possible, serving up some soulful soup is one way to celebrate the season regardless of what’s happening outdoors.
Over at A Moveable Feast in Brunswick, Georiga, Tanya Sergey is all about fixing up bold flavors for fall. One of her go-to recipes for fall is a sweet and savory soup. And being devoted to nutrition, Sergey’s suggestion is a healthy fall pumpkin red curry and coconut soup.
“This soup is ideal for fall because it is the perfect balance of heat and acid, with the savory undertones of cumin, the richness of the coconut milk and a hint of sweetness,” she said.
It’s one she often whips up during fall at the restaurant. She’s found it to be a rousing success, with diners ordering it up again and again.
Of course, it can be recreated at home as well. For those looking to try the dish, with the authentic Eastern flare, Sergey recommends shopping locally to find the appropriate condiments.
The result, Sergey notes, is a soup that is both light and filling, and one that is versatile when it comes to serving options.
“My customers find it to be great as an appetizer or an entree, and it won’t weigh you down like a stew will. This super simple soup will sure to keep you warm and satisfied all season long,” she said.
Fall Pumpkin Red Curry and Coconut Soup
By Tanya Sergey, chef-owner of A Moveable Feast Restaurant.
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 large white onions roughly chopped
2 tablespoons red curry paste
2 quarts chicken broth (or water if you are going vegetarian/vegan)
2 cans coconut milk
29 oz can of pure pumpkin (not pumpkin pie mix)
1 tsp cumin
2 tablespoons fish sauce
The juice of 2 limes
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
1 tablespoon brown sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Saute onions until wilted in olive oil in large pot or 7-quart sauce pan
Add curry and cumin and stir fry for 1 minute until perfumes release
Add chicken broth, coconut milk and pumpkin and heat through, stirring frequently
Puree in batches in a stand up blender and return to heat in pan
Add fish sauce, lime juice, rice wine vinegar and sugar
Add salt and pepper to taste
