In time for the Super Bowl: Add something new with your pizza delivery in Charlotte

By Kathleen Purvis

January 07, 2019 02:40 PM

Pizza Hut is adding beer as an option with your pizza delivery in the Charlotte area by mid-January.
Here’s a new level of luxury: When you order a pizza for delivery in Charlotte later this month, you’ll be able to add beer (as long as you have a valid ID to prove you’re 21 or older, of course).

After trying beer delivery as a pilot program last year in California and Arizona, Pizza Hut announced Monday that it will add North Carolina to the list of places by mid-January, in time for Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 3.

Beers offered will include Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Coors Light, Miller and Miller Light for $7.99 per six-pack and $3.50 for a two-pack, and premium beers including Shock Top, Stella Artois, Blue Moon and Corona for $10.99 for a six-pack or $4.50 for a two-pack, according to Pizza Hut spokesperson Carolene Stephan.

Beer will be an option when you place your order by app or by phone. Stephan said drivers will check IDs when making the delivery.

The beer option was added in test markets in California and Arizona last year, and now is rolling out to North Carolina, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio, with more areas planned this summer.

