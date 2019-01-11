Make the most of your muffin tin with these savory dishes

One of uptown Charlotte’s most popular spots for food and cocktails fell from a grade of A to a C in a recent health inspection, according to a report that found violations including mishandling food and dead roaches in one area.

Ink & Ivy is one of more than a dozen restaurants run by the Charlotte-based Bottle Cap Group, which also owns Hot Taco, Whiskey Warehouse, Gibson and Rosemont, and also recently announced plans to open a new restaurant, Papa Doc’s Surf Club, on Lake Wylie.