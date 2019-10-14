We ranked all the new NC State Fair foods, from the best to the, um, interesting

SHARE COPY LINK

In fairness to fair food, we made you this way.

The culinary spectacle that is the North Carolina State Fair is sure to fulfill even the wildest deep-fried fantasies. Fatty and fried, salty and crisp, not to mention stuffed, all can be found in the corridors of vendors at the fair.

On Monday, fair organizers held the annual media tasting of new fair foods. For the News & Observer to assess this very specific category of eating, foods have been ranked on taste, texture and how they rate on the “Fair-ometer,” a just-now made-up metric that measures Fair-ocity, or the creative spirit of fair food.

Before we dive into the list, this year’s most adventurous creation, the Red Velvet Cheese Enchilada Funnel Cake was a disappointing no-show.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Here’s our rankings from Best to “No, thanks.”

The Chickenator sandwich at Chef’s D’Lites.

1. The Chickenator by Chef’s D’Lites

Doughnuts as a bun? How quaint, says The Chickenator, a fried chicken sandwich, topped with pepper jack cheese, a spicy sauce and bacon, lovingly yet firmly caressed by two cinnamon rolls. In the sweet and savory dance of this sandwich, the heat of the pepper jack cheese is the note that keeps it from swinging too far one way or the other.

Roasted pumpkin spice corn from Douglas Farms. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

2. Roasted Pumpkin Spice Corn by Douglas Farms

This one’s for the pumpkin spice haters out there. Somehow corn on the cob, on a stick, rolled in sweet butter and sprinkled with brown sugar and pumpkin pie spices is not an abomination. One nameless reporter was compelled to dance.

Pineapple Dole Whip by Tropical Delights.

3. Pineapple Dole Whip by Tropical Delights

This sweet phenomenon has finally made it to the fair and delivers a brightness that cuts through everything else like a ray of sunshine through a deep fried fog. This dessert was the winner of the Media Preview event.

Campfire on a Stick

4. Campfire on a Stick by Hot Chix Hotcakes & Chicken

All the satisfaction of a S’mores, but your clothes won’t smell like smoke. This stack of mini pancakes and soft marshmallow is drizzled with chocolate sauce and graham cracker crumbs.

Pimento cheese crab ball from Waypoint Oyster Bar. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

5. Pimento Cheese Crab Balls by Waypoint Oyster Bar

Generous on the crab and oozing with full-on molten pimento cheese, these crab balls reach the very pinnacle of the fried arts.

The stuffed Cubano baguette from La Farm Bakery. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

6. Stuffed Cubano Baguette by La Farm Bakery

Since this comes from La Farm Bakery, maybe there should be a separate category for fancy fair food. But fancy or not, La Farm embraced the spirit of the fair and stuffed a solid Cuban sandwich inside a perfect baguette.

Loaded lamb nachos from Neomonde. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

7. Loaded Lamb Nachos by Neomonde

Using sturdy pita chips, this refreshing take on nachos won’t make you miss the guacamole.

The Crack-n-Cheese Stuffed Turkey Leg by Hickory Tree BBQ.

8 Crack-n-Cheese Stuffed Turkey Leg by Hickory Tree BBQ

Smoked turkey legs are a dime a dozen at the State Fair, but one happens to be stuffed with mac and cheese, barbecue sauce and turkey cracklings. Think of this turkey leg as a bread bowl.

Korean BBQ pork belly egg roll from Woody’s Wing Wagon. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

9. Korean BBQ Pork Belly Eggroll by Woody’s Wing Wagon

Tangy and sweet, this eggroll triumphs where other creative eggrolls have fallen short. (Looking at you Thanksgiving Dinner and Shrimp and Grits).

The candied apple hushpuppy with Cheerwine sugar glaze from Ragin Cajun. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

10. Candied Apple Hushpuppy by Ragin Cajun/Pumpkin Spice Hushpuppy by Old North State Kitchen

Glazed with a Cheerwine or pumpkin spice icing, these hard fried fritters are light and sweet without being cloying.

Garlic cheese curds from The Cheese Curd Shack. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

11. Garlic Cheese Curds by The Cheese Curd Shack

Deep fried balls of cheese aren’t any kind of breakthrough, but do you know what’s great? Deep fried balls of cheese.

Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl by Cool Runnings Jamaican

12. Jerk Chicken Rice Bowl by Cool Runnings Jamaican

From last year’s media day winner, a rice bowl of warmly flavored jerk chicken with mango salsa.

The sloppy mac tater skins from Chester’s Gators & Taters. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

13. Sloppy Mac Tater Skins by Chester’s Gator’s & Taters

For something with the word “Sloppy” in the name, these are surprisingly well structured. The Fair-ometer appreciates anything that uses mac and cheese as a condiment.

The party under the sea from Party in a Pita. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

14. Party Under the Sea by Party in a Pita

This flavorful fried flounder on pita bread is a refreshing addition to the fair’s seafood offerings. It’s less of a party and more of a night in watching Netflix, but those are still good nights.

Deep-Fried Olives by Old Style Foods #1

15. Deep -Fried Olives by Old Style Foods #1

Salt and crunch served on a stick, holding hands with their good friend Ranch.

Cookie Dough Milkshake by Old Style Foods #2.

16. Cookie Dough Milkshake by Old Style Foods #2

Fans of cookie dough will find a familiar favorite. Fair-miliar?

Reeses donut from F&W Concessions. Juli Leonard jleonard@newsobserver.com

17. Reeses Donut by F&W Concessions

A fine doughnut in the spirit of something you might find at Krispy Kreme. At the fair they can be served with ice cream and hot fudge, which the Fair-ometer likes.

The JoCo HoHo by Fat Boys BBQ.

18. The JoCo HoHo by Fat Boys BBQ

This on-a-stick entry will appeal to lovers of the venerable jalapeno popper. The JoCo HoHo is well fried, but bites can be inconsistent, mostly filled with cheese and occasional brisket. But what a name!

Baketo Pizza Pie by Baguettaboutit.

19. Baketo Pizza Pie by Baguettaboutit

For those on the Keto diet, this pizza has a crust made of meat, but the pepperoni is the star.

The Sloppy Pig by Bubba’s Bacon.

20. The Sloppy Pig by Bubba’s Bacon

Big points on the Fair-ometer here, for stacking buttery Texas Toast and covering it with sloppy Joe meat, queso sauce and a whole lot of bacon. But this is a structural nightmare that brings together three beloved things, but doesn’t improve upon them.

Fried Rum Balls by Gobblin’ Gourmet.

21. Fried Rum Balls by Gobblin’ Gourmet

A nicely fried doughnut-like pastry gives way to a surprisingly dense filling of coconut, nuts and pastry and a potentially too-subtle flavor of rum.

LISTEN TO OUR DAILY BRIEFING: Here's how to listen to our Daily Briefing on your favorite smart speakers and podcast playlists.