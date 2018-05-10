It's easy to make a splash at Victory Junction, a camp that serves children with serious medical conditions.
Summer Camp Fund

The Charlotte Observer’s Summer Camp Fund donors

By Staff reports

May 10, 2018 08:19 AM

Since 2009, the Observer’s Summer Camp Fund has raised more than $1.5 million and sent more than 3,000 children from the area to a variety of day and sleepaway camps. Here are the latest donor’s for this year’s campaign:

On Behalf Of Amount

Kevin & Jill Walker 200.00

Steve Henry 250.00

Anonymous 40.00

Larry & Carla Vitez 150.00

Mary E. Kassteen 75.00

Ann & Ken Ward 200.00

Bonnie & James Blair 100.00

Anonymous 300.00

Monica Muldoon 100.00

In honor of Bill 200.00

F. J. Armstead 60.00

Mary Ellen Schubert 100.00

In memory of Holly and Priscilla 100.00

In honor of our children and grandchildren 100.00

The Leon Levine Foundation - Sandra & Leon Levine 15,000.00

Today’s Total: 16,975.00

Y-T-D Total: 172,352.02















