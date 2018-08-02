This Girl Scouts summer camp provides outdoor adventures and confidence building

This year, the Observer Summer Camp Fund is sending 20 girls to the camp run by the Hornets’ Nest Girl Scout Council. Those girls are among more than 500 heading to 33 camps because readers donated to the fund.
The focal point of the 600-acre campus is the lake, Anderson said. Every camper goes to the lake every day and has the opportunity to swim, canoe, kayak and paddleboard.
But there’s also a climbing wall, archery, hiking trails and a low ropes course.
While campers are learning new outdoor skills, they’re learning something subtler, too.
“Not every girl who comes here is equipped to make friends readily or deal with authority,” Anderson said. “We spend a lot of time guiding campers gently to obey the rules while also giving them freedom to explore.”
The girls begin to build faith in themselves almost immediately.
“Many of them have a healthy fear of the outdoors,” Anderson continued. “Even bugs can be scary if you’re not used to seeing them. The dark can be scary when all you have is a flashlight. But after the first night, we can see each girl gaining confidence. They’ve got great role models in their counselors.”
The girls are given responsibilities – called “capers” – and everyone is expected to pull her weight. Campers are even put in charge of some activities.
The Statesville camp serves scouts ages 6 to 17. “We make sure every girl is equipped to have a good week,” said Steph Anderson, outdoor program and property manager for the Hornets’ Nest Girl Scouts Council.
“We don’t plan everything,” Anderson said. “We’ll ask: What do you want to do? What do you want to cook over the campfire? We like to get buy-in and then have the girls take ownership.”
