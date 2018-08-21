What to eat, drink and do in Pineville

To know: About 8,500 people call Pineville home. This little town in southwest Mecklenburg County became a booming agricultural and textile center in the late 1800s and is also the birthplace of President James K. Polk.
To eat: Global Restaurant, which was a Ballantyne institution for almost 10 years, brought its fine dining and bar bites to downtown Pineville last year. Take a trip to Germany at the Waldhorn Restaurant, which serves authentic German cuisine like Rindsrouladen, Sauerbraten and other words we can’t pronounce. Waldhorn also boasts the best German beer selection in town. For Peruvian fare, try Machu Picchu, and let MJ Donuts be your stop for something sweet.
To drink: Pineville’s quaint downtown strip is home to two craft beer bars — Pintville, which features an expansive selection of beers and wines to choose from, and Kit’s Trackside Crafts, which focuses on local, regional and national craft beers, meads and ciders. For smoothies, coffees and tea, settle into a seat at Unwind.
To do: Visit the birthplace of the country’s 11th president at The President James K. Polk Historic Site. The site sits on 21 of the original 150 acres owned by Polk’s father and features guided tours through historic structures that existed during Polk’s time. Admission is free.
