Health care budget woes await Minnesota’s next governor

Tim Walz and Jeff Johnson are promising big changes to health care if elected Minnesota governor. But the winner will have a big challenge next year in how the state will continue paying for existing programs.
One of them will team with the new Legislature to consider the fate of a tax on health care providers that generates hundreds of millions of dollars to cover nearly 1.5 million poor Minnesotans. It expires at the end of 2019.
The next governor will also decide whether to extend a $549 million reinsurance program that has stabilized health insurance premiums for Minnesotans who buy coverage on their own.
Walz, a Democrat, says he'd extend the provider tax and would reauthorize reinsurance. Johnson says he'd let the provider tax lapse but renew reinsurance.
