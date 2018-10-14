FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, candidates for Minnesota governor, Democrat Tim Walz and Republican Jeff Johnson shake hands at the beginning of their first debate at Grand View Lodge, Nisswa, Minn. Amid big health care campaign promises, Minnesota’s next governor will be tasked with fixing a math problem: How can the state continue covering its existing programs. Walz and Johnson will weigh the fate of a provider tax that helps cover more than 1 million Minnesotans but is set to expire.
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, candidates for Minnesota governor, Democrat Tim Walz and Republican Jeff Johnson shake hands at the beginning of their first debate at Grand View Lodge, Nisswa, Minn. Amid big health care campaign promises, Minnesota’s next governor will be tasked with fixing a math problem: How can the state continue covering its existing programs. Walz and Johnson will weigh the fate of a provider tax that helps cover more than 1 million Minnesotans but is set to expire. Star Tribune via AP File Glen Stubbe
Health care budget woes await Minnesota’s next governor

By KYLE POTTER Associated Press

October 14, 2018 11:01 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn.

Tim Walz and Jeff Johnson are promising big changes to health care if elected Minnesota governor. But the winner will have a big challenge next year in how the state will continue paying for existing programs.

One of them will team with the new Legislature to consider the fate of a tax on health care providers that generates hundreds of millions of dollars to cover nearly 1.5 million poor Minnesotans. It expires at the end of 2019.

The next governor will also decide whether to extend a $549 million reinsurance program that has stabilized health insurance premiums for Minnesotans who buy coverage on their own.

Walz, a Democrat, says he'd extend the provider tax and would reauthorize reinsurance. Johnson says he'd let the provider tax lapse but renew reinsurance.

