Far from fame, poverty blossoms in ‘forgotten California’

In this Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 photo, Huron Mayor Rey Leon, center, presides over a a city council meeting in Huron, Calif. The boarded-up buildings and patchwork fences that others see as eyesores are symbols of potential for Leon, whose tiny central California farm town of Huron has been mired in poverty for decades. He was elected in 2016 to a two-year term and is unopposed for re-election next month. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP Photo