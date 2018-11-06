The Latest: Missouri voters cast ballots in key senate race

The Latest on the midterm election in Missouri (all times local):
10:03 p.m.
Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill has survived near-political death before in the red state of Missouri.
Voters on Tuesday will decide whether to re-elect her over Josh Hawley, the young challenger backed by President Donald Trump.
Hawley, the 38-year-old, Ivy-league educated state attorney general, says the 65-year-old McCaskill is too liberal for Missouri. Trump won the state by 19 points in 2016.
McCaskill campaigned as a moderate and focused on health care issues.
Republicans badly want to defeat McCaskill after she survived in 2012 when her opponent made a major gaffe.
Missouri voters also will face several ballot measures including three separate proposals for medical marijuana, a measure to raise the minimum wage, one to raise the gas tax and a major change to drawing district boundaries after the 2020 census.
