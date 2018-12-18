Mystery grows over how missing NC mom of four kids ended up dead in trash bin

Shantika Dunlap had been missing for two days when her body turned up in a trash bin Saturday, but Winston-Salem police are still not using the word “homicide” in unraveling the mystery, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.
It’s instead being called a criminal investigation of a “suspicious” death, and investigators are keeping quiet on how 30-year-old Dunlap died, when she died, or what kind of tip led them to the Dumpster, the Journal reports.
Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem has referred to the mother of four as “a murder victim,” but police had not confirmed that was the case as of Tuesday.
Her body was found Saturday afternoon behind JuggHeads Growlers & Pints, a brewery on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem, said the Greensboro News & Record.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Winston-Salem police and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are working the case together and say they have “subjects of interest” in the circumstances that preceded Dunlap’s death, said TV station WXII.
Meanwhile, Dunlap has four children — all younger than age 13 — who will be motherless on Christmas morning, the station reports.
“This is gonna be the worst Christmas of my life,” Dunlap’s mother, Latonia Mayes, told WGHP/Fox8. “Whoever did this, they (are) a monster ... They didn’t have to take it this far.”
Mayes says Dunlap’s boyfriend is the one who told police she was missing on Thursday, according to WFMY. She was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 12, said the Winston-Salem Journal.
Her four children have moved in with Mayes and their grandfather as the family awaits a break in the case, WGHP/Fox8 reports.
“I have to be strong because I have four grand-babies to take care of, and I’m going be there for them by all means necessary,” Mayes was quoted telling WFMY.
Comments