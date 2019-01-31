UNC Charlotte in uptown alerts students Thursday of lock down after shots fired

UNC Charlotte’s uptown campus was on lock down Thursday after shots were fired in uptown, according to the Charlotte Observer’s news partner WBTV.
Niner Alert reported university’s Center City Building was the site of the incident and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were investigating.
The lock down at the building was lifted about 10 a.m. according to a second alert sent. “CMPD confirms no ongoing threat. Avoid area for the time being due to ongoing investigation,” said a tweet from the school.
WCNC is reporting police remained on the scene. Investigators told the station “the shooting does not involve the school” and no one was hurt, the station said.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police sent out an email at 9:57 a.m. acknowledging a “shooting which occurred at the uptown UNCC Campus,” but offered no details.
The lock down went into effect about 9:30 a.m. and people were being asked “to avoid the area until further notice,” reported WSOC.
Students and staff were asked to avoid the area until further notice, reported WBTV.
