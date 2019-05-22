News

Harris’ bill seeks to address racial bias in maternal care

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 1, 2019, file photo, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Harris is offering a new bill to address racial disparities in maternal health care, one of several plans by 2020 presidential candidates on the issue. The California Democrat’s bill would create some $150 million in grant programs to medical schools and states to fight implicit racial bias in medical care for women. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo
WASHINGTON

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris is offering a new bill to address racial disparities in maternal health care, one of several plans by 2020 presidential candidates on the issue.

The California Democrat's bill would create some $150 million in grant programs to medical schools and states to fight implicit racial bias in medical care for women.

Black women who bear children in the U.S. die at a rate three times higher than that of white women. Native American and Alaskan women die at a rate 2 1/2 times higher than white women. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says about 700 women in the U.S. die annually from pregnancy-related complications.

Tennis star Serena Williams raised the issue's profile last year, saying her daughter's birth was harrowing in part because medical professionals second-guessed her.

