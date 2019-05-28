14-year-old develops pill to fight opioid abuse

A Brookings High School student has captured the first-place award in an international science competition for his project aimed at fighting the opioid epidemic.

Fourteen-year-old Aditya Tummala developed a gummy-like substance, similar to a gummy bear that would make an opioid pill tamper proof, meaning the medication couldn't be crushed or melted for snorting or injecting.

KSFY-TV says the project garnered first place at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix, Arizona. Tummala calls the product Tampr-X.