California college student killed by 3 sharks while on Bahamas vacation with family

A Southern California college student on vacation with her family off Rose Island in the Bahamas was attacked and killed by three sharks Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.

Jordan Lindsey, 21, of Torrance had multiple bites on “her arms, legs and buttocks,” and one arm was completely torn off, AP reported. The island is just northeast of Nassau.

A GoFundMe page is trying to raise money to cover funeral expenses that include transporting her body from the Bahamas to her home in Torrance for burial.

“Jordan was tragically killed from a shark attack in the Bahamas,” the GoFundMe page says. “Jordan had the most beautiful, gentle soul and she will be missed deeply.”

The attack happened around 2 p.m. as Lindsey was snorkeling with a relative, officials in the Bahamas told KABC in Los Angeles. Witnesses tried warning her, the station reported, but she was under water and didn’t hear.

Michael Lindsey, Jordan’s father, told ABC News his wife, Kami, was “a few feet away when the shark attacked.” He was swimming in another spot off the island at the time, the network reported.

“She said it happened so fast... My wife got to Jordan and pulled Jordan to shore by herself,” he told ABC News. “My wife said no one told her there were three sharks.”

Bahamas Press says she was pronounced dead at a hospital in New Providence.

A witness told the Bahamas news site Tribune242 that Lindsey was limp a she was put in an ambulance and her severe wounds indicated the shark had been chewing on her limbs.

Lindsey was a student at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, the station said.





She was a communication studies major at the university, reported CBS.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has issued precautionary advisories to the public following the fatal shark attack,” reported the Bahamas Press. “Shark numbers have dangerously increased in the Bahamas since advocates have created sanctuaries around the country.”

Fatal shark attacks “are rare” in the Bahamas, with the last confirmed killing of a tourist in February 2008, according to Tribune242. However, in 2014, a man from Longview, Texas, vanished “during a shark dive expedition at Tiger Beach” and evidence found later showed his gear had been “shredded,” said the news site.

News of the fatal attack comes after multiple shark attacks off the Carolinas on the East Coast, including an instance in which a teen lost one leg and some fingers to a shark.