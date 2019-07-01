Syracuse PG Tiana Mangakahia announces she has breast cancer

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2017 file photo Syracuse's Tiana Mangakahia, of Australia, listens to a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference women's NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C. Mangakahia announced that she has Stage 2 breast cancer Monday, July 1, 2019. The senior said she will begin chemotherapy this week and then would undergo surgery after that. AP Photo

Syracuse point guard Tiana Mangakahia announced that she has Stage 2 breast cancer Monday.

The senior said she will begin chemotherapy this week and then would undergo surgery after that.

"I know this will be tough, but I will get through it," she said in a statement. "This is just the beginning for me, and I will come out stronger. I have much more to accomplish and I hope to inspire others to overcome their own adversity just like I know I will."

Mangakahia was second in the country with 8.4 assists per game last season. She also averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the Orange to a 25-9 record. They were 11-5 in the ACC and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The 24-year-old graduate student decided to return for her last season at Syracuse instead of turning pro and entering the WNBA draft. She said that she found a lump on her left breast over a month ago and had it checked out. She got the results back on June 18 that revealed the cancer.

"This is beatable and I will fight and win," she wrote. "I want to thank everyone who has reached out already and those who will support me moving forward. Since I decided to forgo the WNBA draft and return to Syracuse for my final year, I've been working hard and training so my team and I can achieve our goals. Now my focus has shifted to fighting cancer, and I will come out a stronger person."