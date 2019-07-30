Congo officials say 2nd Ebola case confirmed in city of Goma

Officials in Congo say a second Ebola case has been confirmed in Goma, the city of more than 2 million people where the first confirmed case of a current outbreak was reported earlier this month.

A statement read out by local officials on Tuesday said the infected man was isolated earlier in the day and there appeared to be no link between his illness and the previous case in Goma.

The officials said he arrived on July 13 from a mining area in northeastern Congo's Ituri province and started showing symptoms on July 22. He is now at an Ebola treatment center.

Goma is on Congo's heavily traveled border with Rwanda and has an international airport.

Days after the first Goma case was announced, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak a global emergency.