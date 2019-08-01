Health care group completing merger with Alaska hospital

A health care business group is preparing for the completion of a merger with an Alaska hospital system.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Wednesday that Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium is expected to complete its merger with Sitka Community Hospital Thursday.

Officials say SEARHC will oversee acute, emergency, outpatient, and long-term care services formerly provided by Sitka Community Hospital.

Officials say the change to existing facilities and services has been underway for months.

SEARHC plans to rename five facilities and close an emergency care unit.

New signs bearing the SEARHC Care Network name will indicate the locations.

Officials say 135 members of the Sitka hospital workforce are expected to become SEARHC employees.

Officials say the hospital had more than 200 full- or part-time staff members last fall.