Alaska governor has skin cancer removed from forehead

In this Aug. 1, 2019 photo provided by the Governor's Office, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy and state Senator David Wilson pose with signed copies of Senate Bill 25 and Senate Bill 95, sponsored by Wilson, at the governor's office in Juneau, Alaska. The governor's office announced Friday, Aug. 2 that biopsies of skin variations removed from Dunleavy's forehead confirmed a basal cell carcinoma, or a mild form of skin cancer. Sutures from the procedure are seen on the right side of his head. Austin McDaniel

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy's office announced Friday that biopsies of skin variations removed from his forehead confirmed a basal cell carcinoma, or a mild form of skin cancer.

Dunleavy's spokesman Matt Shuckerow says Dunleavy took precautionary measures with his dermatologist this week, which left a series of sutures on his forehead.

Shuckerow says the carcinoma was removed. He also says Dunleavy and his doctor believe potential risks were addressed with the routine procedure.

Dunleavy first talked about the issue Friday morning, tweeting a photo in which his sutures are visible. He wrote: "I'm happy to say, I'm in good health. Moral of the story, wear sunscreen."

Dunleavy temporarily suspended his gubernatorial campaign in 2017 for medical issues involving his heart. In reviving his campaign, Dunleavy said his treatments were successful.