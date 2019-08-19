Planned Parenthood leaves federal family planning program

FILE- In this June 4, 2019, file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is photographed in St. Louis. AP Photo

Planned Parenthood says it's pulling out of the federal family planning program rather than abide by a new Trump administration rule prohibiting participants from referring patients for abortions.

Planned Parenthood's acting president and CEO says the organization's nationwide network of health centers will remain open and strive to make up for the loss of federal money.

But Alexis McGill Johnson predicts that many low-income women who rely on Planned Parenthood services will "delay or go without care."

About 4 million women are served nationwide under the Title X program, which distributes $260 million in grants to clinics. Planned Parenthood says it has served about 40% of patients.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A federal appeals court is weighing a lawsuit to overturn the rule but has allowed the administration to begin enforcement.