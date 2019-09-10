News

Fare evasion stop at DC Metro leads to drug, gun charges

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Authorities in Washington, D.C., say they found drugs and guns when they stopped and searched a man suspected of fare evasion at the Pentagon City Metro station.

WTOP-FM reports 24-year-old Malike Razon Brittain, of Clinton, Maryland, has been arrested on charges including possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while unlawfully carrying narcotics and fare evasion.

Metro Transit police say officers stopped Brittain on Thursday and he refused to provide his ID so a fare evasion citation could be issued. They say his refusal led to a search that uncovered an assault rifle-pistol, a revolver, cocaine, and prescription drugs mixed with the opiate codeine.

He's being held without bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

  Comments  