6 million gallons in ‘a couple hours.’ Rock Hill water main break shuts down service

A countywide boil-water advisory has been issued and some people were without water late Wednesday after a 24-inch water main broke at the Rock Hill water filter plant on Cherry Road, according to the city.

The break has resulted in low water pressure for customers, which could create contaminated water. The advisory is in effect indefinitely.

Jimmy Bagley, deputy city manager, said during a press conference Wednesday, about 12 million gallons of water has been lost from the city’s system as a result of the break.

He said the plant is shutting down and anticipates a repair will be made during the night. He said the department will spend Thursday repressurizing the system and flushing hydrants.

As of 4 p.m., Cherry Road was closed for several blocks between Mt. Gallant Road and the parking lot at Publix. Inches-deep water had filled much of the street and drain lines were overloaded.

Bagley said the break was not caused by construction on Cherry Road. He said the break happened in the ground in front of the plant.

“No body was expecting it or looking for it,” Bagley said. “The first reports came in because of mud that was out in the street. We thought and hoped it was a smaller leak, but obviously as it continued, we lost about 6 millions gallons in a couple hours.”

Rock Hill draws water from Lake Wylie and sells it to Fort Mill, Tega Cay, York and York County. The county distributes it to customers and private water providers, including Blue Granite Water Company in Lake Wylie. Bagley said the system serves more than 125,000 people.

“If anybody’s had discolored water or low pressure, then your system, even though it may not be directly with Rock Hill, it may be through two or three other providers, but there’s a chance it’s interconnected and you’re seeing some of the results from that,” Bagley said. “Certainly if you have low pressure, I would consider boiling even if you don’t think you’re connected to the city.”

Rock Hill is asking York County and municipal water customers, including City of Rock Hill customers, to reduce water use as much as possible.

Fort Mill, Tega Cay and Winthrop University all sent out online or social media messages informing residents and customers of the break and asking them to reduce water use as much as possible.

Tega Cay said on its website that residents and customers should try not to use any water until further notice. The tanks in Tega Cay have water, but the town said the water could run out if customers don’t “drastically reduce usage immediately.”

Winthrop University canceled all remaining classes during the evening.

Bagley said the city has advised the schools to not open Thursday. School officials said they were monitoring the situation, but had not made a decision.

Rock Hill schools canceled all after school activities Wednesday, according to its Facebook page.

Bagley said this is the first time Rock Hill has had to deal with a situation like this.

“I’ve been here 30 years and the first I’ve experienced this was during Hugo,” Bagley said. “We did start running into some low pressures in parts of town where we did let folks know that they needed to try to conserve while we were able to get the power back on. It was more a power issue than it was a water break.”

Mayor John Gettys said Rock Hill has agreements with surrounding municipalities related to fire service. He said the city will make sure water is supplied if there is a fire incident.

“We are properly protected for anything like that,” Getty said.

The city will update residents through the county’s reverse 9-1-1 text and email system, Bagley said.

York County court officials decided Wednesday to cancel court for Thursday at the Moss Justice center in York, said David Hamilton, York County Clerk of Court. Several courtrooms were in use this week. Hundreds of employees work in the building, plus the courts handle jurors and other court functions.

Officials at the courthouse are treating Thursday as they would an inclement weather day, Hamilton said.

Court is expected to resume Friday, Hamilton said.

The York County Sheriff’s Office at the Moss Justice Center houses more than 400 inmates at the county detention center, as well as 350-plus employees.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said that the office has made emergency preparations for handling potential loss of water at the detention center that will ensure safety and security for both inmates and employees.

How to Purify Bacteria Contaminated Water by Boiling:

Bring water to a rolling boil and keep it there for at least 1 full minute. Then, let it cool before using.





Stop using appliances and equipment that use drinkable water, such as dishwashers, icemakers, tea brewers and coffee makers.





Use disposable paper, plastic or foam plates, cups, forks, etc.





Prepare food using water that has been boiled.





Wash hands with water that has been boiled and cooled.





Wash, rinse and sanitize pots, pans and other equipment with water that has been boiled and cooled.





Brush your teeth with either boiled or bottled water.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates.