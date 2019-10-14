Anchorage to vote on retail marijuana shop on-site smoking

The Anchorage Assembly will let voters decide whether the city should allow on-site smoking in retail marijuana shops.

The Anchorage Daily News reported the assembly voted 7-4 last week in favor of moving the question to the April 7 city election ballot.

Economic and Community Development Director Christopher Schutte says voters would need to change the Anchorage workplace safety code banning indoor smoking.

Schutte says the state code has an allowance for on-site marijuana smoking.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials say on-site marijuana smoking would be heavily regulated.

Smoking would occur in areas sequestered from other retail customers and employees, who could monitor and enter the areas in emergencies.

Both pro- and anti-marijuana advocates say they are formulating strategies to address voters about on-site smoking.