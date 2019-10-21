SC man was moving into his new apartment when he encountered a gunman in the stairwell

A South Carolina man who was moving into a new apartment this past weekend told police he threw a box and ran after encountering a stranger with a gun on a stairwell.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Sunday at apartments off Pleasant Road, south of Gold Hill Road, in Fort Mill, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report. The area is west of Interstate 77.

The man told deputies that he had made several trips to and from his vehicle as he was moving in when a man sitting on a breezeway staircase pointed a gun at him, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

The victim threw a box he was carrying at the suspect, deputies said. The suspect ran away but threatened to shoot the victim as he was running, according to the incident report.

No shots were fired, according to the report. The victim did not report being injured.

A sheriff’s office K-9 team and deputies responded after the victim called police. The K-9 unit was able to track the suspect north on Pleasant Road toward Gold Hill Road, but the track was lost in a business park area, deputies said.

The investigation remains ongoing, Faris said.