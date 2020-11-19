Charlotte Observer Logo
Former football coach Lou Holtz tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, introduces former college football coach Lou Holtz during a campaign stop in Butler, Pa. Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, to Columbia, S.C., TV station WOLO. “I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the ABC station.
COLUMBIA. S.C.

Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia TV station WOLO.

“I don’t have a lot of energy right now,” Holtz told the ABC station.

Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career. He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump. Holtz is set to receiver the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.

Holtz retired from coaching in 2004. He was 249-132-7 in 33 seasons at William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina. He was 3-10 with the New York Jets in the NFL in 1976.

