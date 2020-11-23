Charlotte Observer Logo
Newsom family quarantines after exposure, all test negative

The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his family are quarantining after three of his children were exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said late Sunday.

Newsom, his wife and four children all tested negative for the virus on Sunday, spokesman Jesse Melgar said in an emailed statement.

Newsom was notified Friday evening that a California Highway Patrol member who had contact with three of his children later tested positive for the virus. The California Highway Patrol provides security for Newsom and his family. Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, did not have contact with the officer.

The Newsoms were not tested until Sunday based on advice from health professionals “to improve the accuracy of the test," Melgar said.

The family is quarantining at their home in Sacramento County. They will be tested regularly, Melgar said. Newsom's children range in age from 4 to 11.

