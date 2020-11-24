Asia Today: China reports 2 virus cases after mass testing

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks by a masked man who sits on a Lego blocks, browsing his smartphone inside a shopping mall in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. China has reported new coronavirus cases in the cities of Shanghai and Tianjin as it seeks to prevent small outbreaks from becoming larger ones. AP

China on Tuesday reported two new coronavirus cases in the cities of Shanghai and Tianjin as it seeks to prevent small outbreaks from becoming larger ones.

The National Health Commission said there were two new locally spread cases in the previous 24-hour period, one in each city. It also reported 20 cases among people who had arrived from overseas.

In Shanghai, the mass testing of 17,719 workers at the city’s Pudong aiport found one infection, a Fedex employee. Everyone else tested negative.

Three UPS workers at the airport have also tested positive in recent days, along with the wife of one of them. In all, Shanghai has reported eight non-imported cases since Friday.

In Tianjin, where 2.3 million people had been tested as of Monday, the city reported one case in a person who developed symptoms after testing positive earlier. China does not include people without symptoms in its confirmed case count.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To date, the health commission has recorded 86,464 confirmed cases and 4,634 deaths.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Philippine officials say about 60 million Filipinos are being targeted for vaccination against the coronavirus next year at a cost of more than 73 billion pesos ($1.4 billion) to develop considerable immunity among a majority of Filipinos. Carlito Galvez Jr., who oversees government efforts to secure the vaccines, said negotiations were underway with four Western and Chinese pharmaceutical companies, including U.S.-based Pfizer Inc. and China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd., to secure the vaccines early next year. He said that one company based in the U.K., AstraZeneca, can commit to supply up to 20 million vaccines. The Philippines has had more than 420,000 confirmed cases, the second-most in Southeast Asia behind Indonesia, and 8,173 deaths.

— Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged states that are experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases to establish cold storage facilities for the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and asked them to review the situation. Modi’s meeting Tuesday with heads of the states comes at a time when India’s cases have soared past 9.18 million. More than 134,000 people have died from COVID-19. Modi said his government is in touch with vaccine developers around the world. “Our priority is to make the vaccine available for all,” he said. “This mission of coronavirus vaccination of each citizen is like a national commitment.” India has some of the world’s biggest vaccine makers and there are five vaccine candidates under different trial stages in the country. But state-run cold storage facilities used to keep vaccines refrigerated are inadequate for the enormous challenge of distributing a COVID-19 vaccine. To address the issue, the government is augmenting cold storage facilities and transport systems for vaccines. It is also readying a database of healthcare and frontline workers who will be inoculated first. Even though the number of new daily cases nationwide has remained below 50,000 for several weeks after peaking in September, the situation in some states, including Delhi, has given rise to concern. Several cities are seeing a jump in cases and are implementing stricter restrictions like night curfews. On Tuesday, the country reported 37,975 new confirmed cases and 480 more deaths.